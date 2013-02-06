COPENHAGEN Feb 6 The Chief Executive of Danish
wind turbine manufacturer Vestas on Wednesday said the
price level for turbines had started to bottom out.
"We are actually seeing in the market that the price level
is starting to bottom out," CEO Ditlev Engel said at an investor
briefing.
Vestas earlier in the day said fourth quarter earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items increased to
155 million euros, against a forecast for 191 million.
Fourth-quarter revenue rose 23 pct to 2.51 billion euros
($3.4 billion), compared with a forecast for 2.26 billion in a
Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7392 euro)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)