COPENHAGEN Feb 6 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas has cut its forecast for 2013
turbine shipments to 4-5 gigawatts from 5 gigawatts, citing a
weaker order intake.
Vestas, struggling to restore investor confidence after two
profit warnings, also said on Wednesday fourth-quarter revenue
rose 23 pct to 2.51 billion euros ($3.4 billion), compared with
a forecast for 2.26 billion in a Reuters poll.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items
increased to 155 million euros, against a forecast for 191
million.
($1 = 0.7392 euro)
