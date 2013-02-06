COPENHAGEN Feb 6 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has cut its forecast for 2013 turbine shipments to 4-5 gigawatts from 5 gigawatts, citing a weaker order intake.

Vestas, struggling to restore investor confidence after two profit warnings, also said on Wednesday fourth-quarter revenue rose 23 pct to 2.51 billion euros ($3.4 billion), compared with a forecast for 2.26 billion in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items increased to 155 million euros, against a forecast for 191 million. ($1 = 0.7392 euro) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)