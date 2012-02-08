COPENHAGEN Feb 8 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas reported on Wednesday 2011 results slightly lower than preliminary figures given in early January and said it expected a 2012 operating profit margin in a range of 0-4 percent.

It also forecast full-year 2012 revenues in a range of 6.5 billion to 8.0 billion euros.

Vestas reported full-year 2011 revenue of 5.84 billion euros ($7.73 billion) and an EBIT margin before special items of negative 0.7 percent.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement those figures were sightly below the preliminary figures announced on Jan. 3 "due to later-than-expected deliveries."

In a profit warning in January, Vestas had said that it expected to report revenue for 2011 of about 6 billion euros and an EBIT margin of about 0 percent.

Instead of nil, it reported an operating loss of 60 million euros for 2011.

Vestas announced late on Tuesday that its chief financial officer, Henrik Norremark, had resigned after briefing the board about the company's recent profit warnings.

It said on Wednesday its chairman, Bent Carlsen, would not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting in March. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)