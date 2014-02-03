(Corrects forecasts in 2nd paragraph, removes "better-than-expected" from headline)

COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Danish wind turbine producer Vestas Wind Systems said it expected revenue of at least 6 billion euros ($8 billion) in 2014 and an operating margin before special items of at least 5 percent.

Analysts polled ahead of the report on average expected revenue of 6.57 billion euros in 2014 and an operating profit before special items of 377 million euros.

In the fourth quarter revenue fell by 6 percent compared with the same quarter last year, to 2.361 billion euros. Despite the lower revenue, operating profit (EBIT) before special items rose 85 million euros to 240 million euros. (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Louise Ireland)