* Says aims to cut 1,400 more jobs, about 6 pct of workforce
* Company confirms Q2 EBIT of 40 mln euros
* Maintains forecast range for 2012 results
* Lowers 2012 turbine shipments forecast
By John Acher
COPENHAGEN, Aug 22 Danish wind turbine maker
Vestas unveiled plans on Wednesday for 1,400 more job
cuts to save an extra 100 million euros ($125 million), as it
battened down the hatches for another difficult year in 2013.
"2013, as it looks today, is probably going to be the
toughest year that the wind industry has seen for a number of
years," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said.
Engel has been under intense pressure to avoid any further
disappointments after profit-warnings in October last year and
in January bruised investor confidence.
Production problems and delays in delivering projects wiped
out profits last year and caused a shake-up in top management
with the replacement of the chief financial officer and chairman
and appointment in July of rationalisation expert Jean-Marc
Lechene as chief operating officer.
Vestas said on Wednesday it now expects to cut its workforce
to around 19,000 by the end of 2012 instead of an earlier target
of 20,400 and lowered its forecast for shipments of turbines
this year to around 6.3 gigawatts from an earlier prediction of
about 7 GW.
Vestas had previously announced the workforce would be
reduced by 2,335 by the end of the year and said on Wednesday
those reductions were ahead of schedule, while the additional
cuts were needed "in order to prepare for 2013 which will be
even tougher than 2012."
The extra job cuts would boost expected fixed cost
reductions by 100 million euros to 250 million euros with those
savings part of the effort "to reach target of making 2013
profitable," Engel said.
However, decisions still have to be made about whether job
cuts will also be required at the company's plants in the United
States, he added.
The expiry at the end of 201 of an important tax credit for
renewable energy is seen hitting the U.S. market hard next year,
with Engel warning in June that it was likely to drop by 80
percent in 2013.
SINKING SHIPMENTS
Meanwhile Vestas maintained its broad forecasts for the
current year's results, predicting an operating profit margin of
between 0 and 4 percent, revenue of 6.5 billion to 8 billion
euros and a positive free cash flow.
"We are as confident as we normally are," Engel told Reuters
in a telephone interview when asked how confident he was about
the reaffirmed guidance. "We have made good progress."
But he said the company was now preparing for turbine
shipments to drop to around 5 GW in 2013 from the new lowered
2012 expectation of around 6.3 GW, although the forecast for 5
GW next year was "fairly conservative."
Vestas' share price was down 1.5 percent at 33.41 crowns by
1025 GMT, off an earlier high of 36.31 crowns.
"It is very volatile for the moment, and it's all about
whether you believe in the story or not," said Ole Jensen, head
of equity sales at Sydbank.
The company also confirmed second-quarter preliminary
results published at the end of July, saying earnings before
interest and tax before special items came to 40 million euros
and revenues were 1.61 billion euros in the three months.
Vestas said a lower order intake in the first half of the
year and delays to grid connections in China led it to downgrade
its forecast for 2012 shipments.
But it said the value of its combined backlog of orders for
turbines and services rose to a record high 14.4 billion euros
at the end of the second quarter.
Vestas had said at the end of July that its banks had agreed
to delay a mid-year test of compliance with its borrowing rules,
but expected to satisfy those covenants in the near term.
Engel declined to give any new information about where it
stands with its lenders.
($1=0.8013 euros)
(Additional reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)