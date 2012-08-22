COPENHAGEN Aug 22 The head of Danish wind
turbine maker Vestas said on Wednesday that next year
would be the toughest year for the wind industry in years,
though he confirmed the company expects to be profitable in
2013.
"We...expect that, with an activity level of around 5
gigawatts, we (will) be profitable...even though the year 2013,
as it looks today, is probably going to be the toughest year
that the wind industry has seen for a number of years," Chief
Executive Ditlev Engel said in a conference call.
The remarks came after Vestas reported final results for the
second quarter in line with preliminary figures issued at the
end of July and confirmed the main elements of its 2012
guidance, though it lowered its forecast for turbine shipments.
(Reporting by John Acher)