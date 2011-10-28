(.)
COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Shares in Denmark's Vestas
, the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, on Friday
rose by 3.7 percent after the company announced it had won a 267
megawatts offshore turbine order for projects in the UK and
Sweden.
The order was for 89 of its V112-3.0 MW offshore turbines
and installation was expected to take place between 2013 and
2014, Vestas Wind Systems said in a statement.
The group's total year-to-date announced order intake is
4,495 MW, it said.
Vestas shares rose by 3.7 percent at 0707 GMT, outperforming
a 1.0 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark
index .
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)