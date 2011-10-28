(.)

COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Shares in Denmark's Vestas , the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, on Friday rose by 3.7 percent after the company announced it had won a 267 megawatts offshore turbine order for projects in the UK and Sweden.

The order was for 89 of its V112-3.0 MW offshore turbines and installation was expected to take place between 2013 and 2014, Vestas Wind Systems said in a statement.

The group's total year-to-date announced order intake is 4,495 MW, it said.

Vestas shares rose by 3.7 percent at 0707 GMT, outperforming a 1.0 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index .

(Reporting by Mette Fraende)