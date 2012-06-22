* Says factory was conditional on firm orders
* Plant would have created 2,000 jobs
* Minister says decision will hit local economy
* Shares fall 2.8 percent
(Adds trade body comment; background)
By Mette Fraende and Oleg Vukmanovic
COPENHAGEN/LONDON, June 22 Denmark's Vestas Wind
Systems has dropped plans to build a wind turbine
factory in Britain after it secured no orders for the plant, in
a blow to the UK government's drive to boost manufacturing to
help revive a stagnant economy.
Vestas said it would not proceed with plans to build the
factory at the port of Sheerness, southeast England, which would
have created 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, but said its
commitment to the sector was unaffected.
The decision is a setback for Britain's wind energy sector
and for the government, under rising pressure to ease its
austerity plans, create jobs and do more to lift the economy out
of recession.
Prime Minister David Cameron has repeatedly talked of the
urgent need to move the economy away from the financial sector
and public services towards manufacturing, particularly in the
high-tech or environmental sectors.
Vestas gave no details of why it had scrapped plans for the
vast factory, the size of nearly 100 soccer pitches, but
confirmed it had received no orders for the V164-7.0 megawatt
turbines that would have been made there.
"Such a factory is conditional on concrete orders in our
order book and we have not announced any signed orders at this
point," a Vestas spokesman said. "We want a good pipeline of
orders before we advance further and we do not have that."
Vestas signed an option agreement in May on land in
Sheerness, about 50 miles (80 km) east of London, aiming to
build a plant for its V164-7.0 megawatt turbines. The agreement
was subject to securing a satisfactory number of orders.
"Vestas' strong commitment to the development of both the
offshore and onshore wind industries is not affected by this
decision," Vestas Chief Sales Officer Juan Araluce said.
"DISAPPOINTING" DECISION
Energy Minister Charles Hendry said the decision was
"disappointing" and would hit the local economy particularly
hard. Britain is already anxious about the fallout from any
escalation of the debt crisis in Europe, its biggest trading
partner.
But he defended Britain's position as a global leader in
green energy, pointing to Sunsolar's decision this week to build
a solar panel plant in the UK after winning a government grant.
The pullout is a bad news for what Energy Secretary Ed Davey
last week described as a "strategic industry of national
importance" on which Britain's "clean energy future depends".
Like many other countries, Britain is looking for cleaner
energy sources, such as wind power, to cut planet-warming
emissions. London has a target to generate 15 percent of its
energy consumption from renewable sources by 2020, compared with
7.4 percent reached in 2010.
However, manufacturers say big investment in the sector may
be held back until the government addresses doubts about the
timing and details of planned energy market reforms.
"Investors in both projects and employment are poised to
follow through on pledges but delivery on green jobs needs
certainty and confidence in the market," said Maria McCaffery,
head of RenewableUK, a green energy trade body.
Shares in Vestas traded down 3.2 percent at 30.67 Danish
crowns at 1241 GMT, underperforming the Copenhagen stock
exchange's benchmark index which traded down 0.4
percent.
($1 = 0.6386 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Peter Griffiths in London; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters, David Holmes and Alison Williams)