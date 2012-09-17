Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
COPENHAGEN, Sept 17 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has launched a new variant of its 3-megawatt (MW) turbine, aimed mainly at European markets, the company said on Monday.
"The (V126-3.0 MW) turbine is the latest variant of the 3 MW platform on which the V112-3.0 MW is built," Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.
The rotor swept area of the new turbine has been increased by 27 percent, and the turbine is designed to yield maximum power production on low wind sites, Vestas said.
The first prototype is expected to be installed in Denmark during the second quarter of 2013, the company said. (Reporting by John Acher)
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.