Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has got an order for turbines with total capacity of 90 megawatts from Ukraine, lifting its announced orders to date above 1,000 MW, the company said on Friday.
With the Ukrainian order, announced orders to date rose to 1,055 MW, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.
Vestas does not disclose the value of orders, but as a rule of thumb turbines cost around 1 million euros ($1.32 million) per MW of capacity.
The order from Ukraine's DTEK Group is for 30 of Vestas' V112-3.0 MW turbines for the Botievo project in the Zaporozhye region, Vestas said.
The project is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, Vestas said. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.