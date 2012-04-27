COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has got an order for turbines with total capacity of 90 megawatts from Ukraine, lifting its announced orders to date above 1,000 MW, the company said on Friday.

With the Ukrainian order, announced orders to date rose to 1,055 MW, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.

Vestas does not disclose the value of orders, but as a rule of thumb turbines cost around 1 million euros ($1.32 million) per MW of capacity.

The order from Ukraine's DTEK Group is for 30 of Vestas' V112-3.0 MW turbines for the Botievo project in the Zaporozhye region, Vestas said.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, Vestas said. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)