COPENHAGEN, Oct 12 Danish wind turbine maker
Vestas said the impending expiry of a U.S. tax credit
had exacerbated a fall in orders for next year, forcing it to
make more than 800 job cuts in the United States and Canada so
far this year.
With the Production Tax Credit (PTC) on renewable energy set
to expire at the end of the year, Vestas Wind Systems A/S had
previously said it could be forced to lay off a total of 1,600
employees in North America if the scheme is not renewed.
Vestas, which is battling the effects of government
austerity measures in various countries, said the 800 staff cuts
so far this year represented 20 percent of its North American
workforce.
"The U.S. wind industry has slowed, largely due to the
uncertainty surrounding the Federal Production Tax Credit
extension," said Martha Wyrsch, head of Vestas-American Wind
Technology, Inc.
Rising costs and fierce competition, especially from Asian
rivals, have added to its problems.
Vestas has already closed a number of factories worldwide
and will transfer sales staff from southern Europe to South
America.
The group told analysts and investors in briefings on
Wednesday it would stop non-profitable projects as it battles
worsening prospects, aiming to lift its operating margin to high
single-digits in the medium term.
The group plans to shift focus increasingly to emerging
markets in a bid to regain growth and offset cooling demand in
mature Europe and United States markets.
The company's order intake in the first half of the year was
24 percent down on the corresponding period a year earlier.
Vestas shares, which have plummeted from a peak of around
700 crowns set in 2008, traded down 1 percent at 34.65 crowns by
1023 GMT against a 0.5 percent decline in the Copenhagen stock
exchange's benchmark index.