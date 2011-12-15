COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has urged the United States to extend its Production Tax Credit (PTC) which is due to expire Dec 31, 2012, and warned that tens of thousands of jobs were at stake, the company said on Thursday.

The PTC has been a significant driver of growth of wind energy in the United States in the past several years, a senior Vestas executive said in testimony to the U.S. Senate, Vestas said in a statement.

"An extension of the PTC is necessary for the continued employment of the 80,000 people working in the U.S. wind industry," Martha Wyrsch, head of the North American arm of Vestas Wind Systems, said in the statement.

The PTC gives a credit of 2.1 cents per kilowatt-hour to an owner of a wind-energy project once a wind turbine begins to produce electricity, Vestas said.

Since 1999, the PTC has received short-term extensions seven times, and has lapsed three times, it said.

(Reporting by John Acher)