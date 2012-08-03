COPENHAGEN Aug 3 An approval by U.S. Senate tax
writers to add a production tax credit for wind energy back into
a Senate Finance legislation late on Thursday brought back hope
of aid for Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas in
the U.S. market.
Senate tax writers late on Thursday approved a $205 billion
package of tax breaks in which the $12 billion production tax
credit for wind energy was added back into the Senate Finance
legislation.
The production tax credit for wind energy had been omitted
from an earlier draft.
"I am positively surprised that they have revived this tax
credit, but as far as I see it, there is still a long way to a
final adaption," said Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen.
Vestas, the world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer, has
repeatedly warned that failure to extend the Production Tax
Credit (PTC), due to expire at the end of this year, could lead
to a collapse of the U.S. wind turbine market and force it to
cut 1,600 U.S. jobs.
Introduced in 1992, the PTC provides a tax credit of 2.2
cents per kilowatt-hour of electricity produced.
The last time politicians abolished PTC in 2002 led to a 75
percent collapse in the U.S. wind turbine market from one year
to the next, according to the American Wind Energy Association.
Earlier this year, Vestas cited IHS Emerging Energy Research
(EER) as saying there was a risk of the U.S. market dropping
from about 11 gigawatts in 2012 to just over 2 gigawatts in 2013
if the PTC is abolished.
Shares in Vestas traded up 3.2 percent by 0717 GMT, against
a 0.3 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's benchmark index
of the 20 most valuable and most traded Danish stocks.
Shares in the struggling turbine maker on Tuesday spiked
over 20 percent and closed up 11.6 percent after it said it has
agreed with its banks to delay a test of its borrowing rules and
reported preliminary second quarter results.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende and Teis Jensen, editing by William
Hardy)