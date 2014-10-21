(Adds analyst comments, China context, share price)

COPENHAGEN Oct 21 Denmark's Vestas will focus on producing higher quality wind turbines for the upper end of the Chinese market after failing to make inroads at the lower end, which is flush with cheaper locally made turbines.

China is one of the world's largest market for wind turbines and Vestas, the world's largest maker of the machines, has been active there for almost three decades competing with Chinese firms Goldwind, China Guodian Corporation, Sinovel and Ming Yang.

Vestas said on Tuesday it would introduce the most technologically advanced version of its 2 megawatt (MW) machine to China, which it calls the V110-2.0 MW and the V100-2.0 MW.

"The new China strategy could have gone one of two ways. Either they could have bet on a cheap turbine for China, which they have tried for ten years and it hasn't worked," Alm. Brand analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen said.

"Or they could launch their quality wind turbines on the Chinese market and hope the market will go in that direction in the coming years," he said, adding that a change in government subsidies to focus on power generation rather than turbine installation could help Vestas.

But, he concluded, "I don't expect that Vestas will really be able to kick in the door to the Chinese market and I don't think the market in general believes it either".

Other analysts shared his doubts.

"I had expected them to introduce a cheaper wind turbine model. Instead they have introduced a Mercedes in a market that normally drives Lada," Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said.

Of all the wind generation capacity that Vestas has installed around the world -- 62.3 giga watts (GW), 7 percent or 4.3 GW was installed in China compared to 11.5 GW in the United States and 9.4 GW in Germany, according to Vestas' website.

China has 91.4 GW of wind capacity, according to the Global Wind Energy Council, so Vestas' turbines there account for under 5 percent of installation.

Vestas is just emerging from several years of restructuring and job losses after a slowdown in the market left its expensive factories with no orders.

It has said previously it wanted to grow more in China, India and Brazil.

"China is expected to account for a significant part of the world's wind energy market in 2014. Succeeding here is a key element in Vestas' profitable growth strategy," Vestas Chief Executive Anders Runevad said in a statement.

