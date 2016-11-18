COPENHAGEN Nov 18 Danish wind turbine maker
Vestas is looking at buying Chinese competitor United
Power, Finans.dk. reported on Friday.
The report said several independent sources, with knowledge
of both Vestas' and United Power's strategies, had confirmed
that a takeover or a partial takeover was on the table.
However, Vestas Head of Communications Michael Zarin told
Reuters the company's strategy is still based on organic growth.
"We have said before, given our industry-leading position
and strong balance sheet, we are open to other opportunities to
accelerate our growth strategy should such arise, but the core
organic growth strategy remains the same," Zarin told Reuters.
