COPENHAGEN Jan 22 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems said late on Wednesday it had received a 298 megawatt turbine order for a wind project in the United States.

The order was for 149 units of the V100-2.0 MW turbine for the Kingfisher wind farm project, Vestas said in a stock exchange announcement.

The contract includes delivery of the wind turbines, as well as a 10-year service agreement, Vestas said. Delivery is expected in late 2015. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)