BRIEF-Matrrix Energy Q4 loss per share C$0.03
* Matrrix energy technologies inc - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Jan 22 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems said late on Wednesday it had received a 298 megawatt turbine order for a wind project in the United States.
The order was for 149 units of the V100-2.0 MW turbine for the Kingfisher wind farm project, Vestas said in a stock exchange announcement.
The contract includes delivery of the wind turbines, as well as a 10-year service agreement, Vestas said. Delivery is expected in late 2015. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
LIMA, March 22 Brazilian group Votorantim has halted operations at its zinc smelter Cajamarquilla in Peru after floods and mudslides disrupted transport and restricted the availability of running water in the Andean country.