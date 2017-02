(Corrects Sept. 23 story to show the bond buy-back has already happened, and not that it was being planned)

ISTANBUL, Sept 23 Turkish electronics manufacturer Vestel Elektronik has bought back $116.3 million of $225 million of bonds previously issued, financing the purchase with funds raised externally with a three year maturity, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

The bonds which are trading on the Luxembourg stock exchange, mature on May. 9, 2012 and have a yield of 8.75 percent. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)