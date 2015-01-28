ISTANBUL Jan 28 Turkish electronics and domestic appliances maker Vestel said on Wednesday it expected 2014 sales to have grown more than 20 percent to over 7.5 billion lira ($3.18 billion).

Vestel expects to sell 1 million mobile phones in the domestic market in 2015, it said in a statement to Istanbul stock exchange.

($1 = 2.3589 liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)