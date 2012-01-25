COPENHAGEN Jan 25 Denmark's Vestjysk Bank and Aarhus Lokalbank on Wednesday announced plans to merge their operations.

The merger would result in a share swap equal to four Aarhus Lokalbank shares per new share in Vestjysk Bank, the banks said in a statement.

The banks kept their outlook for core earnings for 2011 and will announce a further outlook at a later stage, they said.

The merged bank was expected to generate core earnings of 550-600 million Danish crowns ($96.0-104.8 million) in 2012, the banks said in the statement.

Vestjysk Bank would carry out a share issue of 250-300 million crowns aimed at existing shareholders in connection with the merger, the bank said.

($1 = 5.7278 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)