Oct 10 Vestjysk Bank A/S :

* Increases surplus solvency through sale of sector shares in DLR Kredit A/S

* Says has entered an agreement to sell sector shares in DLR Kredit A/S at a value of about 250 million Danish crowns

* Says sale of shares is expected to be completed during October

* Says sale of shares has been approved by DLR Kredit A/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Marta Rzadkowska)