BRIEF-FIH Group says received letter from Dolphin Fund requesting information
* Confirms that it received a letter from Dolphin on Tuesday requesting certain information
Oct 10 Vestjysk Bank A/S :
* Increases surplus solvency through sale of sector shares in DLR Kredit A/S
* Says has entered an agreement to sell sector shares in DLR Kredit A/S at a value of about 250 million Danish crowns
* Says sale of shares is expected to be completed during October
* Says sale of shares has been approved by DLR Kredit A/S
* for period from 1 February 2017 to 28 February 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB560.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* unit and company entered disposal agreement with perfect sign investments in relation to sale and purchase of shares and loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: