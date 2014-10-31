Oct 31 Vestjysk Bank A/S

* Delivery of verdict in case on alleged market manipulation in the former Aarhus Lokalbank A/S in the period from Sept. 1, 2009 to Feb. 5, 2010

* The Court has sentenced Vestjysk Bank to pay a fine of 1 million Danish crowns

* It has not decided whether to appeal verdict to High Court

* Says apart from effect of fine on bank's results verdict will have no financial consequences for Vestjysk Bank A/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: