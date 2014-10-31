BRIEF-Fitch says China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
* Fitch: China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
Oct 31 Vestjysk Bank A/S
* Delivery of verdict in case on alleged market manipulation in the former Aarhus Lokalbank A/S in the period from Sept. 1, 2009 to Feb. 5, 2010
* The Court has sentenced Vestjysk Bank to pay a fine of 1 million Danish crowns
* It has not decided whether to appeal verdict to High Court
* Says apart from effect of fine on bank's results verdict will have no financial consequences for Vestjysk Bank A/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch: China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
March 22 Australian shares slumped to a three-week low on Wednesday, mirroring a sharp overnight fall on Wall Street, as investors saw U.S. President Donald Trump's struggles to push through his healthcare overhaul as a sign he may also face setbacks delivering promised corporate tax cuts.
March 21 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun Basket has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could come in the second half of the year, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.