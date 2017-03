Nov 27 Vestjysk Bank A/S :

* Q3 net interest income 177.5 million Danish crowns versus 192.6 million crowns

* Q3 loan losses 194.8 million crowns versus 198.3 million crowns

* Q3 net loss 60 million crowns versus loss 61.8 million crowns

* Sees 2014 core earnings at around 450-500 million crowns before impairment charges, and a results outlook after tax for entire year at around zero

* Sees in 2014 significant decline in need for impairments compared with 2013 but adds that uncertainty remains with respect to final levels, especially within agriculture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)