Aug 1 Vesuvius Plc :

* H1 revenue from continuing operations 729.8 million stg

* Interim dividend up 5.3 percent to 5 pence per share

* Revenue of 729.8 mln stg, up 4.7 pct on an underlying basis; down 5.6 pct on a reported basis (H1 2013: 772.7 mln stg)

* Trading profit of 71.2 mln stg, up 14.3 pct on an underlying basis; up 0.7 pct on a reported basis (H1 2013: 70.8 mln stg)

* Headline EPS of 16.4 pence; up 17.3 pct on an underlying basis

* Interim dividend increased by 5.3 pct to 5.0 pence per share (2013: 4.75 pence)

