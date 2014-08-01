Aug 1 Vesuvius Plc :
* H1 revenue from continuing operations 729.8 million stg
* Interim dividend up 5.3 percent to 5 pence per share
* Revenue of 729.8 mln stg, up 4.7 pct on an underlying
basis; down 5.6 pct on a reported basis (H1 2013: 772.7 mln stg)
* Trading profit of 71.2 mln stg, up 14.3 pct on an
underlying basis; up 0.7 pct on a reported basis (H1 2013: 70.8
mln stg)
* Headline EPS of 16.4 pence; up 17.3 pct on an underlying
basis
* Interim dividend increased by 5.3 pct to 5.0 pence per
share (2013: 4.75 pence)
* Expect underlying trading environment for second half to
be broadly similar to that experienced in first half
