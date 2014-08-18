BRIEF-Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing,terminates previous offering
Aug 18 Vesuvius Plc :
* Technical services acquisitions in Brazil and USA
* Acquisitions are expected to be earnings enhancing in 2015
* Neither acquisition is expected to make a meaningful contribution to the 2014 earnings of Vesuvius Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.