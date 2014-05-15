May 15 Vesuvius Plc :
* Trading performance for first four months of this year has
been in line with board's expectations
* Therefore continue to expect underlying trading
environment during 2014 to be broadly similar to that
experienced in 2013
* Expected to drive further margin improvement during course
of year
* Margin improvement continuing in 2014
* Market conditions have remained broadly unchanged since we
announced our 2013 results
* Continuation of current strength of sterling will have a
negative impact on our reported results
