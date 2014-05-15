May 15 Vesuvius Plc :

* Trading performance for first four months of this year has been in line with board's expectations

* Therefore continue to expect underlying trading environment during 2014 to be broadly similar to that experienced in 2013

* Expected to drive further margin improvement during course of year

* Margin improvement continuing in 2014

* Market conditions have remained broadly unchanged since we announced our 2013 results

* Continuation of current strength of sterling will have a negative impact on our reported results