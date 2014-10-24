Oct 24 Vesuvius Plc

* Interim management statement

* Trading performance for Q3 of this year has been in line with board's expectations, despite some softening in market conditions in certain regions

* Board's expectations for full year performance remain unchanged

* Europe has seen weaker growth over period and conditions in end markets in South America and Asia remain challenging

* Expect these conditions to continue for remainder of year