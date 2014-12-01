BRIEF-Unite acquires property under development in Durham
* Unite students accommodation fund ('usaf') acquires property under development in durham
Dec 1 Vesuvius Plc :
* Statement of intention not to make an offer
* In course of past month it made a preliminary proposal to board of Morgan Advanced Materials Plc for an all-share merger between two companies
* Proposal was rejected by board of Morgan Advanced without discussions taking place
* Vesuvius confirms that it does not now intend to make an offer for Morgan
* Vesuvius board believes a merger would have created a stronger, broader group which would have been even better positioned to compete in global marketplace
* Receives complete response letter from US FDA for zs-9 (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) for hyperkalaemia
* Statoil says the Njord partners recently made an investment decision and are planning to submit PDO shortly