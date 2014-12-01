Dec 1 Vesuvius Plc :

* Statement of intention not to make an offer

* In course of past month it made a preliminary proposal to board of Morgan Advanced Materials Plc for an all-share merger between two companies

* Proposal was rejected by board of Morgan Advanced without discussions taking place

* Vesuvius confirms that it does not now intend to make an offer for Morgan

* Vesuvius board believes a merger would have created a stronger, broader group which would have been even better positioned to compete in global marketplace