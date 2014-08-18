Aug 18 Vesuvius Plc said it had agreed
to buy businesses in Brazil and the United States for a total of
about 30 million pounds ($50 million) to strengthen its position
as a technical services provider to the steel and foundry
industries.
The company, which sold its non-core businesses to focus on
the steel and foundry markets last year, said on Monday the
purchase of Brazil-based Ecil Met Tec and California-based
Process Metrix LLC was expected to add to earnings from 2015.
Ecil Met Tec, part of Brazil's Ecil Group, makes consumable
thermocouples used to measure the temperature of molten metal in
the steel making process.
It has operations in Brazil and the United States.
Process Metrix supplies laser units used to measure
refractory wear in vessels used in steel-making.
($1 = 0.5979 British pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)