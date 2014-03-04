March 4 Vesuvius Plc, a maker of
ceramic moulds and linings for steelmakers and foundries,
reported a 14 percent jump in pretax profit as margins recovered
after the company exited non-core businesses which were less
profitable.
Overall margins expanded to 9.3 percent in the year ended
Dec. 31 from 8.5 percent a year earlier, Vesuvius - spun off
from Cookson Group in 2012 - said on Tuesday.
Pretax profit rose to 125 million pounds ($208.97 million)
in the year ended Dec. 31 from 109.7 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue fell to 1.51 billion pounds from 1.55 billion
pounds. Revenue from the company's steel division, which
accounts for 70 percent of Vesuvius' revenue, remained flat.
Analysts on average had expected a pretax profit of 120
million pounds on revenue of 1.54 billion pounds according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in the company closed at 442.1 pence on Monday on the
London Stock Exchange.