UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 10 Vet'affaires SA :
* Says H1 net loss group share 4.1 million euros versus loss of 1 million euros in H1 2013
* H1 revenue 62.4 million euros versus 69.5 million euros in H1 2013 Source text bit.ly/1qLBPlQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources