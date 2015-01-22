BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 22 Vetoquinol SA :
* 2014 sales up 5.2 percent to 315.3 million euros ($359.73 million)
* Q4 sales 83.7 million euros versus 80.1 million euros last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
LONDON, March 23 Scientists have found a way to power an experimental kind of electronic skin using solar energy in a further step towards the development of prosthetic limbs or robots with a sense of touch.