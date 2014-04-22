By Kevin Gray
| MIAMI, April 22
Vevo, the online music video hub
that is a joint venture of two of the world's biggest music
labels, has seen a nearly 50 percent increase in the number of
music videos streamed each month from its platform, the
company's top executive said on Tuesday.
The company, which is controlled by Universal Music Group
and Sony Music Entertainment, hit a monthly average of nearly 6
billion views in December, a 46 percent rise from a year
earlier, said Rio Caraeff, the chief executive officer.
About 65 percent of the videos are being watched on mobile
phones, according to the company.
"On a global stage, it's really all about mobile," Caraeff
said in Miami, where he was participating in the Billboard Latin
Music Conference. "Mobile and tablet and television are where
the majority of the views are happening."
A growing number of people watch music videos from the
platform on smartphones, tablets or web-connected TVs using
Apple TV, Roku and XBox devices.
Google Inc is a minority stakeholder in New
York-based Vevo, which was founded in 2009. Universal Music is a
unit of Vivendi SA, and Sony Entertainment is part of
Sony Corp.
The online music video service started out distributing
videos to AOL and Google's YouTube, creating revenue from a
portion of the advertising revenue it generated.
Of the approximately 6 billion music videos streamed each
month, 5 billion occur outside the United States, Caraeff said.
The top countries include the UK and Germany. Vevo offers its
own service in more than 13 countries and will soon roll out in
Mexico.
The most watched video ever is teen pop star Justin Bieber's
"Baby" with over 1 billion streams, according to the company.
Last year, Pink's "Just Give Me a Reason" topped Vevo's list of
the most viewed videos.
Caraeff said the company is holding conversations with
potential investors as it seeks to expand. He declined to say
who the company has spoken with. The Wall Street Journal has
reported Vevo held talks with financial services firm Guggenheim
Partners.
"We are continuing to speak to investors as we try to find
the right partners to grow the business more rapidly than we've
been able to do so far," Caraeff said. "We're still very active
in that process."
Last week, Vevo, which provides some of the most popular
content on YouTube, expanded its content partnership with Yahoo
in a deal that brings Vevo's music videos and other
programming to Yahoo's video channel, Yahoo Screen, in the
United States and Canada.
The partnership is expected to soon extend to Britain,
Germany, Spain, France and Italy as well as the Yahoo Screen
mobile app.
Vevo's videos have been featured on Yahoo Music since 2012
and the deal highlighted Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's
strategy to increase video views as she tries to find ways to
encourage users to spend more time on Yahoo's websites.