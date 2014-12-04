BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 4 Vexim SA :
* Announces launch of private placement for about 5 million euros
* Says private placement will be done by issuing shares with warrants and/or acquisition of redeemable shares (ABSAAR) Source text: bit.ly/12y9kkI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: