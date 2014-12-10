Dec 10 Vexim Sa :

* Announces FDA has approved marketing in US of company's Masterflow injection system for mixing and injecting orthopedic cement

* Plans to commence marketing this system through a network of specialized regional sales agents and distributors in coming weeks

* Also plans to launch this Masterflow injection system in Europe during first half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)