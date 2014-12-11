WASHINGTON Dec 11 German auto supplier
Continental AG won U.S. antitrust approval to buy
Veyance Technologies, a U.S.-based maker of industrial hoses and
belting, on condition it sells certain assets, the Justice
Department said on Thursday.
The department said it approved the proposed $1.8 billion
deal for Veyance, which is based in Ohio, if Veyance sold its
North American commercial vehicle air springs business.
In February, Continental said it had agreed to buy Veyance
for 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 bln) as a way to diversify its
business.
To win U.S. approval for the deal, the company agreed to
divest two Veyance manufacturing plants in Mexico, warehouses in
Mexico, the United States and Canada and a research and
development operation in Fairlawn, Ohio, as well as patents and
trademarks associated with the air spring business.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)