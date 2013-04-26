April 26 VF Corp, known for its flagship clothing brands The North Face and The Vans, reported a 26 percent increase in first-quarter profit, helped by better margins.

The company said net income rose to $270.4 million, or $2.41 per share, from $215.2 million, or $1.91 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis VF earned $2.43 per share.

Revenue in the quarter ended March rose 2 percent to $2.58 billion.