* Hydrogenics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
April 26 VF Corp, known for its flagship clothing brands The North Face and The Vans, reported a 26 percent increase in first-quarter profit, helped by better margins.
The company said net income rose to $270.4 million, or $2.41 per share, from $215.2 million, or $1.91 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis VF earned $2.43 per share.
Revenue in the quarter ended March rose 2 percent to $2.58 billion.
