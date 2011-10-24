(Adds details from CFO interview, Q3 EPS beat)

Oct 24 VF Corp's ( VFC.N ) chief executive said on Monday he has seen "little evidence" of the tough global economy hurting sales, and the parent of brands such as North Face, Nautica and Wrangler raised its 2011 revenue and profit forecast and its dividend. Its shares rose more than 3 percent in late morning trading.

VF reported a higher-than-expected profit, helped by large sales gains in its outdoor division, which includes North Face and Vans and makes up more than half of its sales.

KEY POINTS

Q3 2011 Estimate (a) Q3 2010

Revenue (b) $2.75 bln $2.63 bln $2.23 bln

Net income $300.7 mln -- $242.8 mln

Adj EPS $2.87 $2.58

EPS $2.69 -- $2.22

Gross margin 45.3 pct 46.5 pct

Note: (a) Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(b) Excludes impact of Timberland acquisition

* Sees FY '11 rev up 13.5 pct excluding Timberland vs prior view 12 pct-13 pct

* Slowest category jeans, as cotton costs pinch margins.

* Sees better gross margins toward mid-2012.

* Raises quarterly dividend 14 percent to 72 cents

* Raises view of Timberland contribution to FY adj EPS to 55 cents from 45 cents

* Q3 intl sales up 37 pct excluding impact of currency, with sales up 50 pct in China

* Profitability of higher-end fashion division, which includes John Varvatos and 7 For All Mankind, improved.

* Revenue up 16 percent excluding Timberland, which it purchased earlier this year.

MARKET REACTION

Shares up 3.7 percent to $137.55 in late morning

"The numbers were good," said Catherine Avery, president and CEO of CAIM LLC, which owns VF shares. "There's certainly a niche for value-type products, and that's what people are gravitating toward. That stock's been unbelievable this year."

COMPANY COMMENTARY

CFO Bob Shearer tells Reuters in an interview that no share buybacks are planned, and focus to remain on M&A and dividends. "You've got to make choices relative to your cash. Our choice is more on the M&A."

CEO Eric Wiseman in statement: "We have seen little evidence of a slowdown in our business."

"We are unlikely to be immune to a significant economic downturn. But our experience has shown that as consumers become more cautious they gravitate toward brands they know and trust."

BACKGROUND / LINKS

VF is focusing on its outdoor division. Earlier this year it bought Timberland for $2 billion to fill a footwear gap in its portfolio. Earlier this year, Wiseman said he wanted outdoor gear to reach 60 percent of company sales by 2015. (Reporting by Phil Wahba; additional reporting by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, John Wallace and Steve Orlofsky)