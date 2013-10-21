BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Q4 net income of $0.73 per share
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
Oct 21 VF Corp, known for clothing brands The North Face and Vans, reported a 14 percent rise in third-quarter profit, boosted by strong sales in its outdoor & action sports and jeanswear businesses.
Net income rose to $433.8 million, or $3.89 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 28 from $381.3 million, or $3.42 per share a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, VF Corp earned $3.91 per share in the third quarter.
Sales rose 5 percent to $3.27 billion.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's firm and a source familiar with his plans said that he is exploring launching his own hedge fund.