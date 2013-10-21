Oct 21 VF Corp, known for clothing brands The North Face and Vans, reported a 14 percent rise in third-quarter profit, boosted by strong sales in its outdoor & action sports and jeanswear businesses.

Net income rose to $433.8 million, or $3.89 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 28 from $381.3 million, or $3.42 per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, VF Corp earned $3.91 per share in the third quarter.

Sales rose 5 percent to $3.27 billion.