BRUSSELS, June 20 VGP, a Belgium-based property group focused on central and eastern Europe, launched a 40-75 million euros ($53.62-$100.53 million) retail bond sale on Thursday.

The sale of the 5.15 percent bonds due 12 July 2017 will run from June 24 until July 5, subject to early closing.

KBC will act as sole manager and bookrunner.

($1 = 0.7461 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)