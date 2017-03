BRUSSELS, March 21 VGP NV : * Says profit for the year of EUR 24.3 million (+ EUR 12.7 million against 2012) * Says 50.2% growth in gross rental income (+ EUR 1.5 million) to EUR 4.6 million * Says 106.5% increase of committed annualised rent income to EUR 10.4 million as at the end of December 2013 * Says the group's property portfolio reached an occupancy rate of 96.9% at the end of December 2013