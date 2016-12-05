LONDON Dec 5 Ontario's municipal workers
pension fund has sold a majority stake in marine services
company V.Group to buyout firm Advent International in the first
sale by the Canadian fund's private equity arm in Europe.
Pension funds and other institutional investors are a
growing force in direct private investment as they seek to
bypass investing in traditional buyout funds and boost returns
against a backdrop of low global interest rates.
As part of the shift to more direct investment, the Ontario
Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) set up a private
equity team (OPE) and now has about C$10 billion invested.
It started a London operation in 2009 and two years later it
bought V.Group, which manages more than 1,000 vessels and
employs more than 3,000 people, from Exponent Private Equity for
an enterprise value of $520 million.
Mark Redman, global head of private equity at OMERS Private
Markets, said the V.Group sale was its fourth successful exit
worldwide this year and vindicated the fund's strategy. He said
no more private equity sales were in the works for now.
"I am delighted that we have demonstrated ultimate proof of
concept with this exit and am confident the global team shall
continue to generate the long-term, stable returns necessary to
meet the OMERS pension promise," he said.
OMERS, which has about C$80 billion ($60 billion) of assets
under management, still allocates some C$2 billion Canadian
dollars through private equity funds, but OPE expects this to
decline further as it focuses more on direct investments.
OPE declined to disclose how much Advent paid for 51 percent
of V.Group. OPE will remain a minority investor.
OPE targets investments in companies with enterprise values
of $200 million to $1.5 billion with a geographical focus is on
Canada, the United States and Europe, with a particular emphasis
on the United Kingdom.
As pension funds increasingly focus on direct private
investments, traditional private equity houses are in turn
setting up funds which hold onto companies for longer and target
potentially lower returns.
Bankers say this broad trend in the private equity industry
has led to higher valuations as the fundraising pool has grown
bigger than ever.
Advent has a $13 billion fund for equity investments outside
Latin America of between $100 million and $1 billion.
The sale announced on Monday followed bolt on acquisitions
of Bibby Ship Management and Selandia Ship Management Group by
V.Group.
Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisers to the shipping
services company; Weil acted as legal counsel and EY as
financial diligence advisers.
($1 = 1.3262 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by David Clarke)