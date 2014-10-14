Oct 14 V Group SA :

* Says completes the subscription of its new 12,400,000 series F shares with an issue price 13.63 zlotys per share

* Says series F shares of the total issue price of 169 million zlotys were offered via a private placement Source text for Eikon:

