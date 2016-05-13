May 13 VHQ Media Holdings :

* Says it to issue the first series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$700 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years for the bonds, coupon rate is 0 percent

* Proceeds to be used to acquire equity

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yUdc

