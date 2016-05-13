BRIEF-Computer Sciences Q3 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* CSC delivers revenue growth, year-over-year and sequential commercial margin expansion and record adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2017
May 13 VHQ Media Holdings :
* Says it to issue the first series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$700 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of three years for the bonds, coupon rate is 0 percent
* Proceeds to be used to acquire equity
* Mad Catz reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Eplus Inc- stock split will be in form of a 100 percent stock dividend payable on March 31, 2017