SAO PAULO Nov 23 Via Varejo SA expects online
channels to propel sales of electronic appliances during
Brazil's version of the popular Black Friday promotional sales
day, in what may be the appliance retailer's first test of the
recent takeover of an e-commerce firm, a senior executive said
on Wednesday.
Aside from the efficiency gains from CNova Brasil's
integration, Via Varejo is confident that consumers are eagerly
waiting for Black Friday discounts, said Flávio Dias, who runs
e-commerce activities for Via Varejo, Brazil's No. 1 appliance
retailer.
"The mix of those factors - repressed demand and the CNova
integration, should help lift sales" during Black Friday, Dias
said.
Black Friday, a part of Thanksgiving celebrations in the
U.S., was adopted in Brazil in recent years. According to retail
industry group Blackfriday.com.br, which is promoting the date
in the country, sales are expected to rise 34 percent to about 2
billion reais ($589.9 million) this year on an annual basis.
Units, a blend of Via Varejo's common and
preferred stock, rose 1.5 percent to 8.26 reais on Wednesday,
extending year-to-date gains to 153 percent.
Via Varejo is owned by GPA SA, Brazil's largest
diversified retailer.
Earlier this month, GPA announced it was evaluating
strategic options for Via Varejo, indicating that it is
considering to shift focus towards food retailing. Food sales
are expected to recover faster than those of appliances as
Brazil's economy recovers from the longest and harshest
recession in eight decades.
($1 = 3.3903 reais)
(Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by
Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Bernard Orr)