SAO PAULO, July 28 Via Varejo SA, Brazil's largest appliance retailer, could eye acquisitions and other non-organic growth alternatives as a way to counter weak domestic sales of consumer electronics, refrigerators and furniture, Chief Executive Office Libano Barroso said on Tuesday.

Barroso, who did not elaborate on Via Varejo's potential targets for future mergers and acquisitions, said the outlook for sales at Via Varejo in July, remains challenging. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)