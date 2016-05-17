May 17 Viacom Inc and American Express Co on Tuesday said they will launch a data-driven product aimed at providing television advertisers deeper understanding into consumers' future purchases.

The new tool, called "Vantage Intent," will use data analysis gathered from the majority of Am-Ex's $1 trillion in annual transactions to help advertisers target audiences across Viacom networks. The cardholder data will be aggregated and anonymous, the companies said.

As more viewers fast-forward through ads, and advertisers increasingly shift their budgets away from TV in favor of digital and social platforms for their ads, networks see data as a better way to target audiences.

"At a time when marketers are searching to target viewers beyond age and gender, our analytics will help them break through all the static to reach the right audience with the right message," Manish Gupta, executive vice president, global information management and data products at American Express, said in a statement.

This is not the first time that Viacom has formed a partnership aimed at giving advertisers more data as viewing habits shift.

In November 2015, Viacom and TiVo Inc. teamed up in an effort to help advertisers better target their TV commercials and determine if the ads led to store visits or purchases.

