May 7 Sumner Redstone, the 91-year-old owner of
Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, said on Thursday the
decision on who will succeed him as chairman of both media
companies has not been made and that he is still in charge.
"Despite press reports to the contrary, decisions have not
yet been made," Redstone said in a statement.
Earlier this week press reports said that Redstone decided
to make his daughter, Shari Redstone, chairman after he dies.
"After my death, my ownership interest in the companies will
be overseen by a group of seven trustees who will make fiduciary
decisions based solely on the best interests of the
beneficiaries of the trust," he added in the statement.
"Until that time, I will continue to make all such
decisions."
Redstone controls about 80 percent of the voting shares in
CBS and Viacom through a holding company, National Amusements.
Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman and Shari are both trustees.
Speculation on Redstone's health has intensified in recent
months since the mogul has been largely absent from earnings
calls. Redstone commonly kicks off analyst calls by heaping
praise on Dauman and CBS Chief Executive Les Moonves. His last
appearance during a call was in November.
The fate of Viacom and CBS has also been on the minds of
Wall Street since both companies could be in play once Redstone
dies.
Redstone added on Thursday: "As I have always said, I
believe strongly in professional management and appropriate
corporate governance.
"Decisions about who will succeed me as chairman of CBS and
Viacom will be made by the Boards of the respective companies,
and not by any individual."
