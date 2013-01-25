Jan 25 Viacom Inc, parent of cable networks MTV and Nickelodeon and movie studio Paramount Pictures, paid Chief Executive Philippe Dauman about $10 million less in 2012 than a year earlier, a regulatory filing showed.

Dauman was paid $33.4 million in the year ended Sept. 30. ()

In 2010, he was paid $84.5 million in cash and stock, making him the highest-paid corporate executive in the United States.

Viacom has been facing challenges at MTV and Nickelodeon, which are in a ratings slump.

In contrast, CBS, which split from Viacom in 2006, has benefited both from hit shows and diversifying revenues from a mainly advertising-led business model to other revenue streams such as selling content to online services such as Netflix Inc .

Viacom shares closed at $59.02 on the Nasdaq on Friday.