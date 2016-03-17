March 17 Media company Viacom Inc said it extended the employment agreement of Chief Operating Officer Thomas Dooley through 2018.

The agreement with Dooley, who was named COO in 2010, was set to expire on Dec. 31 this year, said Viacom, the owner of MTV and Comedy Central channels. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)