NEW YORK Aug 19 As Viacom Inc prepares
to announce the impending departure of CEO Philippe Dauman, his
interim replacement, Thomas Dooley, is planning to reach out to
investors, setting a new tone for a company that has kept
communications minimal.
Dooley plans to set up meetings between shareholders and
heads of Viacom networks, which include Comedy Central, MTV and
Nickelodeon, two people familiar with the situation said on
Friday. The move to engage is not unusual for a new CEO but
marks a stark about-face from the closed, secretive culture that
has surrounded Dauman and the $17 billion media company,
investors and analysts told Reuters.
Viacom has been embroiled in a legal battle between Dauman
and some members of its board on one side and controlling
shareholder Sumner Redstone and his daughter, Shari Redstone, on
the other, over control of Redstone's $40 billion media empire,
which includes Viacom and CBS Corp. Redstone's privately
held movie theater company, National Amusements Inc, owns 80
percent of the voting shares of both Viacom and CBS.
On Thursday evening, the two sides came to an agreement
under which Dauman, 62, will be replaced by longtime right-hand
man, Dooley, 59, sources familiar with the situation have said.
Under the settlement, the board would add five directors
that National Amusements put forward in June, bringing the board
to 15 directors after Dauman departs. Three of the existing
directors are expected to step down after Viacom's annual
meeting next year, one of the sources said.
Dauman will stay on as executive chairman until Sept. 13 and
be allowed to present a plan to sell a minority stake in
Paramount Pictures to the Viacom board, the sources said. Dauman
will receive about $72 million under the agreement, they said.
Dooley, who will be interim CEO until Sept. 30, wants to
keep the job, something the board could consider, the sources
said. Viacom is expected to announce the deal Friday.
Before the most recent legal fight, investors and analysts
say they rarely met the heads of the businesses at the company
and very few met Dauman other than seeing him at industry
events.
"You read about the people who run the networks in the
trades but I have never met them or Dauman," said Salvatore
Muoio, whose firm New York-based S. Muoio & Co has owned voting
shares of Viacom for six years. "I can't remember the last time
they had an analyst day." In fact, the last analyst day was in
2006.
Dooley is hardly guaranteed to get the top job, making his
outreach campaign important for himself as well as for the
company. Some investors believe it would be better for the role
to go to an outsider with a more creative background who could
attract new talent and improve programming across Viacom, which
has been struggling with lagging ratings. Others want Viacom to
merge with CBS, also controlled by the Redstone family.
Dooley and Dauman have worked together for more than 30
years. They have been at Viacom twice, most recently returning
in 2006 after Viacom was spun off from CBS when Dauman became
CEO and Dooley was chief administrative officer, eventually
being promoted to chief operating officer.
"I would prefer somebody with a fresh perspective who has a
stronger background in entertainment and media," said Ben
Strubel, a principal with Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based wealth
manager Strubel Investment Management, which owns non-voting
shares of Viacom.
Viacom has taken steps to improve its programming and Dooley
hopes to better convey those steps as well as what the company
is doing to provide advertisers with better data on its viewers,
the sources said. Dooley, who was an architect of Viacom's
strategy around data, plans to work with the company's board to
assess Viacom's turnaround strategy, one of the sources said.
Viacom has been struggling to turn around its declining
ratings as more of its viewers cancel cable to get content
online. Domestic ad revenue sank 4 percent in the third quarter
and Viacom's stock is down 50 percent over the past two years.
For investor Mario Gabelli, whose firm is the second-largest
owner of voting shares after Redstone, the real question is
whether Viacom will be put back together with CBS and run by CBS
CEO Leslie Moonves.
"I believe that Les can run this," he said.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by James Dalgleish)